Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Hold

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

ASPN stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $125,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.