Oppenheimer Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the coffee company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

