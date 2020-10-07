Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.55.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

