Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 281,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 74.4% in the first quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 516,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

