Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Issued By KeyCorp

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Bank of America Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Bank of America Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report