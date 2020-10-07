Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Issued By KeyCorp

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

