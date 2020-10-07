Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average daily volume of 1,201 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

