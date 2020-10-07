Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average daily volume of 1,201 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Infineon Technologies PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Corp
Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Corp
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Contrasting Aphria & The Competition
Contrasting Aphria & The Competition
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report