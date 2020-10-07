Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

