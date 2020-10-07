Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

BSMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

BSMX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

