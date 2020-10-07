Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,126,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 424,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 261,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 161,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.