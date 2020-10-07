Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

