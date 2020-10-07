Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

