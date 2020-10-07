Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Infineon Technologies PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Corp
Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Corp
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Contrasting Aphria & The Competition
Contrasting Aphria & The Competition
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report