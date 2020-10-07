Adient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,632 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,311% compared to the average volume of 470 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after buying an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 4.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

