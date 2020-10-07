KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNCRY stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

About KONE Oyj

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

