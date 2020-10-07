Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $184.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $188.19.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

