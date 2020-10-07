Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $147.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Bandwidth stock opened at $184.78 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -181.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

