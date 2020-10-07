Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will post sales of $31.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.28 million and the highest is $31.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $125.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.47 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.15 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 245,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

