Critical Analysis: Ashford (AINC) and The Competition

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ashford to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 251 663 848 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Ashford’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.83 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.32

Ashford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s peers have a beta of 2.35, indicating that their average stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford peers beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

