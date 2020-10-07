Analyzing Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) and Chase (NASDAQ:CCF)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) and Chase (NYSE:CCF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Chase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $150.84 million 1.54 $12.46 million $0.40 19.00 Chase $281.35 million 3.27 $32.71 million N/A N/A

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Energy Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems 5.26% 20.84% 9.73% Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Chase shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Chase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orion Energy Systems and Chase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 0 3 1 3.25 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Chase.

Summary

Chase beats Orion Energy Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products, including Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides an array of smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand or procured from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy service companies and electrical contractors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

