Comparing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookline Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 1.90 $87.72 million $1.10 8.27 Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.00 $1.94 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 12.65% 5.03% 0.56% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 10.81% 3.24% 0.54%

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.