Head to Head Survey: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & ResMed (NASDAQ:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ResMed and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 6 2 0 1.91 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $186.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 633.32%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than ResMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.96 billion 8.22 $621.67 million $4.76 35.22 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 546.80 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.02% 30.34% 15.73% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73%

Summary

ResMed beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, develops and sells biological based tissue solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat chronic venous insufficiency; the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries; and the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a porcine based heart valve designed to function like a native heart valve used for pediatric heart valve recipients. It also provides research, development, and contract manufacturing services. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

