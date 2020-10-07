Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) vs. Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Avient alerts:

87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hexcel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Avient has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexcel has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avient and Hexcel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hexcel 4 10 4 0 2.00

Avient presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.20%. Hexcel has a consensus target price of $41.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than Hexcel.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and Hexcel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57% Hexcel 9.48% 14.73% 6.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avient and Hexcel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 0.99 $588.60 million $1.69 18.34 Hexcel $2.36 billion 1.31 $306.60 million $3.54 10.43

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Hexcel. Hexcel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.