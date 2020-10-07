The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) & National HealthCare (NASDAQ:NHC) Financial Review

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National HealthCare and The Ensign Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare $996.38 million 0.98 $68.21 million N/A N/A The Ensign Group $2.04 billion 1.51 $110.53 million $2.09 27.41

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than National HealthCare.

Profitability

This table compares National HealthCare and The Ensign Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare 3.41% 7.76% 4.59% The Ensign Group 5.81% 20.42% 5.86%

Dividends

National HealthCare pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Ensign Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. The Ensign Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National HealthCare has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and The Ensign Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National HealthCare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National HealthCare and The Ensign Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A The Ensign Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

The Ensign Group has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.11%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than National HealthCare.

Volatility and Risk

National HealthCare has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of National HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of National HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats National HealthCare on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also owns, leases, and manages independent living facilities that provide specially designed residential units for the active and ambulatory elderly, as well as offers various ancillary services for its residents, including restaurants, activity rooms, and social areas. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,513 licensed beds; 25 assisted living facilities; 5 independent living facilities; 35 homecare programs; and 4 pharmacy locations. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors. The Assisted and Independent Living Services segment provides residential accommodations, activities, meals, security, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to independent seniors. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment offers nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services; and hospice care services, including physical, spiritual, and psychosocial services comprising palliative and clinical care, education, and counseling for terminally ill individuals and their families. The company also provides mobile ancillary services that include digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, laboratory services, sub-acute services, and patient transportation. As of April 2, 2019, it operated 248 healthcare facilities; and 24 hospice agencies, 25 home health agencies, and 7 home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The Ensign Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

