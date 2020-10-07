American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) vs. Clarus (OTCMKTS:CLAR) Head-To-Head Review

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.14, meaning that its share price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A Clarus 6.43% 6.83% 5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Clarus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarus $229.44 million 1.93 $18.97 million $0.61 24.10

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Clarus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Rare Earths and Materials and Clarus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clarus has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Clarus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

Clarus beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Rare Earths and Materials Company Profile

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other sport-enhancing products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products that include avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The Sierra segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for rifles and pistols, which are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra brand. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor-inspired consumers. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

