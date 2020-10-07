Comparing Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Its Rivals

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE: LCTX) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lineage Cell Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics Competitors 1522 4567 9098 409 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 27.11%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,326.00% -24.06% -21.10% Lineage Cell Therapeutics Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million -$11.71 million 6.82 Lineage Cell Therapeutics Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.11

Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lineage Cell Therapeutics. Lineage Cell Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lineage Cell Therapeutics beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; ReGlyde, a HyStem product in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation, and as a platform for intraarticular drug delivery in osteoarthritis; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develop bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; MalaCards, a human disease database; and Hextend, a plasma volume expander used to treat or prevent hypovolemia, including albumin, generic 6% hetastarch solutions, and crystalloid solutions, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

