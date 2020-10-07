Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 118.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 126.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 557,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3,134.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

