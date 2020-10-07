Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 118.84%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

