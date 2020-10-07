Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB downgraded Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of EMA opened at C$55.73 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

