Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CSFB cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA opened at C$55.73 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.