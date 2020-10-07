SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $3,042,318 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $126.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $132.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.