SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $126.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $44,961,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $3,042,318. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,531.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

