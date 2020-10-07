CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CECE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,801.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 165,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

