CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jason Dezwirek acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,968.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 17.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 40.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $280.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

