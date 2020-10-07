VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

