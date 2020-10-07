VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.19.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697,551 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after buying an additional 5,174,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,273,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in VICI Properties by 18.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,145,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,351,000 after buying an additional 2,785,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 679.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524,167 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

