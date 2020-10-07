SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.96 and last traded at $83.96. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

