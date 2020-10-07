UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 388,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 374,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

