RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13. 211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.01% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

