ETFS COMM/1X DAILY SHORT COTTON (LON:SCTO) Shares Up 0.1%

ETFS COMM/1X DAILY SHORT COTTON (LON:SCTO)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.89 ($0.29). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.87 ($0.29).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.89.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS COMM/1X DAILY SHORT COTTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS COMM/1X DAILY SHORT COTTON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.