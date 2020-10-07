Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.95. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

In other Hills Bancorporation news, Treasurer Shari J. Demaris sold 4,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $278,628.00.

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers in Iowa. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; offers real estate, commercial and financial, and agricultural loans, as well as personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans; maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services.

