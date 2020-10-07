Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Shares Up 3.5%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,785 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,785 ($23.32). 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,725 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,706.41. The company has a market cap of $20.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90.

Cardiff Property Company Profile (LON:CDFF)

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report