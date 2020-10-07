Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.41). Approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.41).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.72. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Emera Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report