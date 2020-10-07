Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Trading Down 4.4%

Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). Approximately 14,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 million and a P/E ratio of 25.71.

In other Northern Venture Trust news, insider Richard A. Green bought 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,319.39 ($5,644.05).

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

