Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 1.5%

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). Approximately 31,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 394,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bakkavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.99. The stock has a market cap of $392.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

