Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Mila Resources PLC (LON:MILA) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 59,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 84,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $383,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Mila Resources Company Profile (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015.

