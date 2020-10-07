Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm (LON:BCRE) Shares Down 25%

Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm NV (LON:BCRE) shares traded down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 11,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 573,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm Company Profile (LON:BCRE)

BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. is a real estate investment firm. BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and additional offices in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.