Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Up 5.4%

Pembridge Resources PLC (LON:PERE) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.04). Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on mining precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. The company operates Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.