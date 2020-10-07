Mobilityone (LON:MBO) Stock Price Up 8%

Mobilityone Limited (LON:MBO)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.74 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12). Approximately 174,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 296,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.55.

About Mobilityone (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in the Far East. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals and mobile payment applications for retailers, which enable bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, ATM card payments, and cashbacks; and payment solution products and services, including bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

