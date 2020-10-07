Xpediator (LON:XPD) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.55 ($0.35). Approximately 247,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 91,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million and a P/E ratio of 66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

