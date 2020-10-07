GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.53 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.97 ($0.13). 144,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 217,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

GCM Resources Company Profile (LON:GCM)

