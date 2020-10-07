Vietnam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 0.3%

Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.04 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.04 ($2.01). 6,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 45,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.01).

The stock has a market cap of $78.02 million and a PE ratio of 64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.07.

Vietnam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

